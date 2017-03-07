Irish Water and Tipperary County Council marked the official opening of the Burncourt Water Supply Scheme on Friday last, March 3rd, which will deliver a high quality and reliable water supply for over 3,500 local customers whilst also supporting current and future development in the area.

The new water treatment plant in Burncourt was developed as part of a €15.2 million investment by Irish Water in South Tipperary, which also included the upgrade of the Fethard Water Supply Scheme. Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal, Damien English TD unveiled a plaque at the new water treatment plant.

The Burncourt Water Supply Scheme involved the construction of a new 2,600 cubic metres per day water treatment plant, a 2,600 cubic metre reservoir, approximately 5km of pipelines and ancillary works.

The new plant features robust design, using proven technology for the treatment and monitoring of water quality to ensure that customers in the area can enjoy a safe and secure water supply.

