The Mitchelstown/Fermoy Tusla Child and Family Support Network is hosting an information evening for parents on ‘Social Media & Internet Safety – What Parents Need To Know’ on Thursday, March 9th at 7.30pm in the Fermoy Community Youth Centre.

The event is the second in a series of events organised by the Network to provide support to families in the local area. The initial information evening focused on ‘Coping with Anxiety for Children’.

Speakers on the night will include forensic psychologist Dr Maureen Griffin, Director of MGMS Training and Irene Gueden, Digital Safety Programme Co-ordinator from Intel Security. Dr Griffin’s presentation will cover what is currently popular among Irish students; what the potential dangers are and offer practical advice on how to protect children online. Issues such as social networking sites; social messaging/chatting apps; videostreaming sites; searching online; mobile device safety; sexting and cyberbullying will be addressed.

Speaking ahead of the event, Caríosa Lynch, Senior Community Development Worker with Tusla, said: “We’ve been informed through our local Child and Family Support Network that parents in Mitchelstown and Fermoy want to know more about social media and internet safety and how to protect their children. This evening is the start of a process which will help families in the community access the information and support they need”.

Furthermore, this event will be followed up by a four week course on Internet Safety provided by Cork ETB in Fermoy. This is open to all parents and those wishing to do the course can contact Fermoy ETB directly.

Sadie Allen, Development Officer, Ballyhoura Development, commented: “As professionals on the ground working closely with families, we are acutely aware of the challenges facing families and we hope that by working collaboratively through the TUSLA Child and Family Support Network in Mitchelstown and Fermoy, we can inform and support them to meet these challenges.”

This free-to-attend event is supported by Tusla – Child and Family Agency and Ballyhoura Development.