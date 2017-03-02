Our racquetball players are clocking up the miles as tournaments bring them all over the country.

Their most recent outing was to Pearse Stadium in Galway where they took part in the All-Ireland junior ‘evens’ finals.

An 11 strong Araglin team came home with 13 medals which was a great return. Denis Riordan, a new signing to Araglin Racquetball Club, got the ball rolling by claiming a bronze medal in the under 10 category – the silver medal in this category was won by Joshua Hynes who was beaten by P.J. Delaney from Kilkenny in the final.

Conor Twomey had a great tournament and beat all comers to take gold at U12 level – he defeated Colman Moloney 2 – 1 in the final – in the play-off for second and third, Jason Hynes came up against his cousin, Eoin with Jason coming out on top.

Under 14 player Keelan O’Gorman picked up a silver medal after losing out to champion, Daniel Hanrahan. There was more local rivalry when Jack Kearney overcame Diarmuid Allen in the U16 decider.

Consolation followed for Diarmuid when he turned in a fine performance to claim the plate competition. Araglin’s final medal of the day came when Paul Hynes, competing at U18 level, collected bronze.

The players were assisted by a team of mentors than included: Maggie O’Gorman, Seamie O’Gorman, Denis and Eliane Twomey, James Kearney, Mike Hynes, Derek Riordan and club chairman, Shay Russell.