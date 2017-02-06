While the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to Ireland in August 2018 cannot hope to draw the same crowds as experienced during the 1979 visit by Pope John Paul II, his visit for the church's World Meeting of Families has the potential to have a greater impact on the country than the last papal visit almost 38 years ago, according to the Bishop of Cloyne, William Crean who was speaking to The Avondhu this week.

‘He has the capacity to reach beyond the parameters of the church community’ – Bishop Crean

Speaking to The Avondhu at his residence in Cobh this week, Bishop Crean said the upcoming visit has the potential to have a significant impact on the island of Ireland, even if public interest at the time does not match the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1979.

Eoin Scanlon
