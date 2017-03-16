The chairperson of Cope Foundation’s fundraising committee in Fermoy Mr Ian Fleming, will serve as the Grand Marshall for the 2017 St Patrick’s Day parade in Fermoy on this Friday, March 17th.

This, the 34th annual parade, will begin at 11am at Dun Eala, Cork Road, making its way down through the town and into Pearse Square.

Nominated by the Cope Foundation in Fermoy, Mr Fleming – a vet by profession – is originally from Midleton and first came to the town in 1978 to work for the Condon Brothers (Veterinary Surgeons) in Pearse Square.

He has long been involved in fundraising for Cope which opened its facility at Dun Aoibhín in Fermoy in 1999. As chairperson of the fundraising committee, Mr Fleming has been instrumental in growing the Fermoy facility over the years.

Registration for the Fermoy parade closes this evening (Thursday) at 5pm. To register your club or organisation, visit fermoypatricksday.com.

In Waterford meanwhile, Cappoquin will host one of five official St Patrick’s Day parades around the county on Friday. Now in its ninth year, the parade in Cappoquin attracts groups from right across the West Waterford region.

The parade gets underway from 12.30pm.