Herlihy’s Centra Fermoy have achieved another major milestone in 2017, by reaching the final of Centra Store of the Year for 2017.

The Centra Store of the Year competition showcases everything that is great about the Centra brand, with participating stores leading the way in terms of delivering top-class convenience retailing.

Presented annually, the Centra Store of the Year Award is bestowed upon a store that offers a true reflection of excellence across every retail aspect. Centra stores throughout Ireland are audited by retail consultant Alan Collins, focusing on range, quality, customer service, hygiene, service offering and local community involvement.

Under the new Live Every Day brand position, Brian Herlihy says that the customer response has been terrific, and he understands that it is key that they move with the significant changes taking place in shopper trends.

“Finalists are selected for their ability to maintain the highest-quality standards across all aspects of the business. Centra stores, such as Herlihy’s in Fermoy, are perfect examples of independent retailers working hard in their local communities to succeed in a very competitive market by meeting the needs of their customers. They provide superior choice, value and service within their locality on a daily basis.”

Kate Walsh, store manager, commented “we are all very excited in-store and very proud to reach the final out of the entire Centra stores in the country”.

So fingers crossed for February 6th where the winners will be announced at Centra National Conference in Killarney.