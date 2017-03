Things are going well for everyone associated with Butterflies Community Playgroup in Ballyduff, and on Sunday last, they held their annual open day.

Encouragingly for all concerned, a fine crowd attended. “There was a lot of interest in the open day and we’re delighted with how things went,” manager Clare O’Shea said.

Parents had a chance to talk to staff while a range of activities kept the smallies entertained.

