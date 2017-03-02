The Connolly sisters, Davinia and Kathlyn who were photographed with their grandmother, Catherine Fitzgerald during Grandparents' Day celebrations in Knockadea N.S. (John Ahern)

Grandparents’ Day has really caught on among the region’s national schools.

On Wednesday, 22nd February it was the turn of Knockadea National School to roll out the red carpet for grannies and granddads.

Once again this school did a great job hosting an event that was enjoyed by pupils and their important relatives.

Among the activities laid on was a question and answer session, with students asking grandparents about their national school experiences.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

SHARE
Previous articleEritrean women learn from Mitchelstown experience
John Ahern
John Ahern
John Ahern is a native of Araglin and has been associated with The Avondhu since 1997. A great lover of sport, John is particularly interested in GAA and is often called upon to don the referee’s jersey. He has a keen interest in local issues and current affairs and his knowledge of the general locale sees him in much demand for Avondhu assignments.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR