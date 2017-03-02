Grandparents’ Day has really caught on among the region’s national schools.

On Wednesday, 22nd February it was the turn of Knockadea National School to roll out the red carpet for grannies and granddads.

Once again this school did a great job hosting an event that was enjoyed by pupils and their important relatives.

Among the activities laid on was a question and answer session, with students asking grandparents about their national school experiences.

