Much of Ireland’s success as a world leader in dairy and beef production can be attributed to the quality of our grassland.

Like everything else, there’s always room for improvement and the latest product being made available to Irish farmers is a soil conditioner containing humic acid. Produced in Germany and exported around the world, this additive is proven to increase grass yields and improve soil quality.

Representatives from Neotech Agri and Humin Tech who manufacture and distribute this range of products were in Glenahulla National School on Tuesday 21st February.

Guest speakers included soil specalist, Susan Wilson and Dr. Yasser Dergham – a sales manager with Humin Tech. Both individuals gave comprehensive addresses to a modestly sized crowd.

While the products being promoted are extensively used abroad, they are relatively new to Ireland and both contributors acknowledged it will take some time for them to become established.

Additional information can be sourced by logging on to www.humintech.com