Come along to Doneraile Forest Park this Sunday at 3pm (7th May) and take part in one of six forest walks organised around the country during May by the IFA in association with See Change, Coillte and Mental Health Ireland.

The ‘Let’s Talk and Walk’ events encourage people to take time out of their busy lives, go for a walk and support the campaign to change minds about mental health – one conversation at a time.

The walks are part of a month-long national Green Ribbon Campaign organised by See Change to get people talking openly about mental health problems and to break the stigma of silence associated with mental health.

IFA President, Joe Healy says walks are a great chance to take time out with family and friends in beautiful surrounds, and show support for this hugely important campaign: “This is the fifth year the IFA has organised the walks and they have proven to be extremely popular each year. Everybody knows somebody who has been affected by mental health problems, and people really want to let farm families living with mental health challenges know that they are not alone.

He said the Green Ribbon campaign provides an opportunity to elevate the conversation on mental health to a national level and bring mental illness out of the shadows.

“The Let’s Talk and Walk series of walks create a space to spend some uninterrupted time with our friends and family away from the many everyday distractions. Being outdoors in nature, enjoying good company while getting some gentle exercise really promotes positive mental health and a sense of wellbeing,” says Martin Rogan CEO Mental Health Ireland.

“We are delighted to partner with the IFA, See Change and Coillte on these unique community walks and we hope you can join us at one of the listed locations, for a great day out”.

Gerard Murphy, Managing Director at Coillte said “As Ireland’s largest provider of outdoor recreation, Coillte is delighted to support this initiative and promote positive mental health by hosting the walks. I would encourage everyone to get out and involved and experience the peaceful and beautiful surrounds of our forest parks and trails and we’d love to see you back walking Coillte’s tracks and trails more regularly”.

The walk in Doneraile Forest Park is a family-friendly walk, suitable for all ages, including buggies. Refreshments will be served after the walk. For more information on the Green Ribbon campaign: http://www.greenribbon.ie/.