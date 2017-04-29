It’s a busy time of year for the Tidy Towns group in Galbally as volunteers continue with their hectic schedule of grass cutting, hedge trimming, weeding and planting.

Of course the Galbally committee along with chairperson Tim Ryan, are no strangers to success when it comes to the competition having won the National Tidy Towns Award in 1994.

Nobody who witnessed the experience of winning the National title 23 years ago will ever forget the electric atmosphere in the village on that special day. The pubs were thronged that evening and people as far away as Kildorrery, Kilfinane and Glanworth traveled to congratulate their friends.

Galbally was voted the best, most picturesque and well cared for place in the country – the high was irresistible and irrepressible and now with some new, fresh and eager committee members on board, Tim feels they are making improvements year on year since regaining their bronze medal standing three years ago.

“We have 9 committee members now and we get great help from locals and indeed people from outside the village as we strive to keep this beautiful place in great condition. Everybody is just so cooperative and this year we have put a lot of work into the environment by planting new trees, wild flowers and by reducing waste.

“We have men like John Denihan and others who work tirelessly every week, and their efforts are crucial and very much appreciated.”

John Flynn from Inland Fisheries visited the village recently and met with school children to explain the importance of the River Aherlow, a salmon spawning river. John Cussen continues in his role as secretary and has been a tremendous help over the years organising finance and getting sponsorship.

The many attractive landscaping features throughout the village and along approach roads are to be admired, and in particular, the beautifully maintained picnic areas by Moore Abbey. Volunteers will soon be planting the colourful petunias, roses and montbretia on the Tipperary Road side of the village.

Last year the Tidy Towns committee sponsored the 1916 – 2016 commemoration with over 1,000 people turning out on Easter Monday.

This year the committee hope to hold a competition in the school and also among the various estates in the village, as preparations advance in anticipation of the judges’ visit.