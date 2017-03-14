After a short term closure for refurbishment, Annie’s Restaurant on MacCurtain Street, Fermoy has re-opened.

Public reaction has been very positive and this popular establishment is already as busy as ever.

On Friday last, chairperson of Fermoy Municipal Authority, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, was on hand to cut the tape and formally declare the revamped eatery open.

Deirdre, who was joined by her TD brother Kevin, wished Bridget and her staff every good wish for the future.

Former Mayor of Fermoy, William Hughes, also wanted to be associated with this sentiment.

“Bridget is a fantastic worker and as you can see, they’ve made a mighty job of the place. You always get a great meal down here and I’ve no doubt Annie’s will go from strength to strength,” William told The Avondhu.