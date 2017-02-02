The terms and conditions associated with being a Roman Catholic priest means your stay in a parish can be brief or extended.

Mitchelstown was Fr Patrick Cahill’s first posting and having ministered for 7 years, it’s fair to say he got a good run.

Fr Cahill was the main celebrant of the 7.30pm Mass in Mitchelstown Parish Church on Saturday night, assisted by Canon Michael Fitzgerald and Fr Gabriel Burke CC. The occasion was in recognition of the huge contribution made by Fr Patrick to the parish over the past 7 or 8 years.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition