Recreational walkers have been in contact with The Avondhu this week, to express their anger at indiscriminate dumping which has taken place at the heart of a Coillte forestry, in Kilworth.

A variety of items, ranging from white goods to tyres, have been found irresponsibly dumped several kilometres into the well used and much loved forest amenity.

One user of the Kilworth forest amenity told The Avondhu of their ‘disgust’ on encountering the dumping.

“Coming across this type of mess and irresponsible dumping at any stage is disappointing. However, to encounter this type of dumping in an amenity meant for the enjoyment of everyone else, shows a total, calculated disregard, and I would like to think the authorities responsible for investigating such wanton acts, collar those responsible”.

