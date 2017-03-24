Last Wednesday, students and staff from Fermoy Youthreach unveiled two impressive murals in the playground of Blackwater Childcare in Fermoy, having worked on the project over a number of months.

Manager of Blackwater Childcare Miriam Collins, said they contacted Fermoy Youthreach to get involved when they were updating their playground, with the two eye-catching nature scenes the result of their efforts.

Opened in October 2007, Blackwater Childcare is a community-based, not for profit childcare centre.

The centre cares for 136 children between the ages of three months to nine years in its purpose-built and designed facility located within the Rathcarrig Estate in the town.