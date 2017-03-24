Last Wednesday, students and staff from Fermoy Youthreach unveiled two impressive murals in the playground of Blackwater Childcare in Fermoy, having worked on the project over a number of months.

Manager of Blackwater Childcare Miriam Collins, said they contacted Fermoy Youthreach to get involved when they were updating their playground, with the two eye-catching nature scenes the result of their efforts.

Opened in October 2007, Blackwater Childcare is a community-based, not for profit childcare centre.

The centre cares for 136 children between the ages of three months to nine years in its purpose-built and designed facility located within the Rathcarrig Estate in the town.

Staff and students of Fermoy Youthreach with staff from Blackwater Childcare and guests at the unveiling of two new murals in the playground of the childcare centre in Fermoy. (Eoin Scanlon)

 

