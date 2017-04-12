Sympathies have been extended to the family and friends of Nick Nolan, a native of Fermoy who was a former Lord Mayor of Coventry City and a longstanding member of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom.

Mr Nolan was also a member of the Fermoy Enterprise Board. His cremation took place at The Island Crematorium in Cork on Wednesday.

Mr Nolan travelled to Coventry initially for a friend’s wedding in 1961, though he stayed for more than 40 years and was actively involved in politics until his retirement in 2003. He served as Lord Mayor of Coventry in 1994/95 and was the first Irish person to become leader of Coventry City Council in 2000.

Tributes in this week’s Print & Digital Edition