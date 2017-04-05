Fanahan McSweeney Athletic Club is 20 years in existence. Named after the Castletownroche native and 400m specialist, this progressive group is doing outstanding work promoting track and field events.

Justifiably proud of their history, club officers and supporters hosted a very enjoyable 20th anniversary celebration in Mitchelstown Leisure Centre last Friday evening.

Among the invited guests were: Fanahan’s wife, Jean, his two sons, Fanahan Jr. and Andy, Irish sprinter, Phil Healy, Cork county athletics board member, Joe Cusack and John Treacy.

