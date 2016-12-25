At this stage, it’s a post-Christmas tradition and once again excitement is building in Anglesboro in advance of the 2016 annual tractor run.

An event that has raised vital funding for local and national causes, the tractor run has been very well supported in recent years and the expectation is that tractor (and car) drivers will turn out in force for another interesting tour of the Galty region on Tuesday, December 27.

Entry (registration) is just €20 and in addition everyone gets well fed and watered. Vehicles will assemble from 9.30am onward and once everyone is signed up, Fr Kelly will perform the blessing of machines and their drivers – the scheduled departing time is 12 noon.

Participants are reminded that there will be special prizes for ‘best decorated’ tractor and ‘best dressed’ driver – other novel developments this year include ‘a mannequin challenge’ plus a tractor balancing competition.

The auction is an important part of the run and it’s expected a great array of items will go under the hammer – among them, 2 tickets for Indiependence 2017. Part proceeds from the run are going to the Irish Kidney Association – a very deserving cause.

So after you’ve dined out on the turkey and hunted the wren, get your tractor/car reved up and head for Anglesboro on Tuesday, December 27. Additonal event details from Dan on 086-2549014.