Students from all over the South Cork region gathered in the Devere Hall at UCC on Thursday last, March 9th to see who would represent the area at the national Student Enterprise Awards in Dublin on 3rd May at Croke Park.

Their journey began in September when sixteen schools from South Cork, including from Colaiste an Chraoi Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, came on board with the programme, which is one of the enterprise supports provided by the Local Enterprise Office. The process saw teams of students coming up with ideas from a space tourism business to storage solutions for lockers and beyond.

The field was whittled down to a cohort of twenty mini companies for this year’s competition, who brought their business, from idea to the market and presented their plans and products to a panel of judges, who had the unenviable job of picking the overall winner, as well as awarding prizes in special categories, such as “Best Innovation and Best Marketing”.

Students testified to the great learning and fun experience they had as they got a taste of what it is like to be a real entrepreneur. Now the final awaits.