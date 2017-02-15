To celebrate 20 years of operations in Ireland, Enterprise Rent-A-Car employees began planting 20,000 trees in various sites across Ireland, as part of the company’s global initiative to plant 50 million trees in 50 years across Europe and North America.

In Ireland, Enterprise has partnered with One Million Trees in One Day to deliver its global tree planting project. On Saturday more than 50 Enterprise employees, led by Managing Director, George O’Connor, took part in the project.

The tree planting took place at sites in Kerry, Galway and Laois, each carefully chosen for its ability to provide a sustainable environment for generations to come. The Enterprise team, along with volunteers from One Million Trees in One Day, collectively planted new woodlands, orchards and hedgerows which included a damson and plum orchard; new hedgerows of hawthorn, blackthorn, oak, hazel and crab apple; new woodlands of oak, scots pine, alder, birch, rowan and hazel.

George O’Connor, managing director, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Ireland said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 20th anniversary this year. As a company that cares about the communities where we operate, we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to plant 20,000 trees in Ireland as part of our global programme. This is something that I personally feel very strongly about, as do my colleagues who came out in great numbers to do their part to help create a better environment for the future.”

“I would like to sincerely thank all of the Enterprise employees who gave up their Saturday to help out and, of course, our partners at the One Million Trees in One Day charity for their expert co-operation on this project. I encourage other businesses across Ireland to get involved with the charity and help protect our country’s environment,” O’Connor said.

Imogen Rabone, Project Co-ordinator of One Million Trees in One Day, said: I’m delighted to have worked with the brilliant Enterprise team this season. The trees planted are a direct investment into the local community and environment; they will be here as a resource and a part of the landscape beyond any of our lifetimes. I’d like to thank Enterprise for their down-to-earth approach to corporate responsibility and thanks so much to everyone for turning out and getting their hands dirty.”

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car 50 Million Tree Pledge was launched in 2007 to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary as a way of saying thank you to customers. It has been funded with a $50 million donation from Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s philanthropic arm, the Enterprise Holdings Foundation.