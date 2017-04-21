Enterprise Ireland have announced the creation of 60 new jobs for the Cork region through six of its client companies – Aventamed based in the Rubicon Centre, Cork; Coolmore Foods based in Bandon; EviView based in South Mall, Cork; Intelligent Implants based in central Cork; Rinocloud based in central Cork and Velona Systems based on Anglesea Street, Cork. The new positions vary across sectors including software, medical devices and food.

Aventamed, has developed an innovative device which transforms ear tube (grommet/tympanostomy tube) surgery in children and adults. They are offering15 new positions and recruitment has already begun. The jobs are in the areas of sales, marketing, quality, regulatory and R&D.

Coolmore Foods (established 1980 in a family farmhouse in West Cork) is a leading cake manufacturer servicing the Irish market and exporting to 12 countries. Two new positions in sales and marketing and recruitment will begin immediately.

EviView, provides best-in-class production and reliability management software to pharma and biotech companies that are looking for continuous improvement of their bulk API manufacturing processes. EviView will be hiring for 12 new positions (IT, sales and marketing) and recruitment will begin in April.

Intelligent Implants, is at the forefront of electrotherapeutic devices. Their integrated devices facilitate treatment for the patient, as well as, decision making for the healthcare professional – 10 new positions (regulatory, quality and R&D) and recruitment will begin in the summer.

Rinocloud, the Cork and Cambridge based start-up, provides online solutions for the management of raw data generated by researchers in academic and corporate research sectors – 10 new positions in Cork for scientists and software professionals and recruitment will begin immediately.

Velona Systems, make VoIP communications safer by providing real-time detection and protection via Cloud SaaS solutions to reduce risk of revenue loss, productivity loss, or brand damage – initially 7 new positions (R&D, customer support and sales and marketing) in Ireland, rising to 13 positions in 2018 and recruitment will begin in May 2017.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD. said the jobs announcement, with the support of Enterprise Ireland, is ‘hugely welcome and of great significance to the local economy’. Cork is a region with valuable resources, infrastructure and community – all the fundamentals required to scale a successful business. I warmly congratulate all six companies and wish them every success for the future.”

Martin Corkery, Regional Director, South and South East Regions, Enterprise Ireland said: “A priority for Enterprise Ireland is to help Irish entrepreneurs and companies to start and grow. Today’s announcement demonstrates how Cork is a thriving base for Irish businesses to flourish.”