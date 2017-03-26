The wonders of engineering are all around us in everyday life and engineer, Georgia-Mai McGrath of PM Group, highlighted this fact through a fun interactive presentation involving the pupils of Clondulane NS in some hands-on practical activities.

Experiments included constructing a cd hovercraft, assembling string phones and observing the chemical reaction of dissolving egg shells in an acid.

The visit is part of the Engineers Ireland STEPS programme that encourages primary and post-primary students to explore the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), while also promoting engineering as a career choice.