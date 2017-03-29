In ever changing times for villages and small shops everywhere, the news this week of the imminent closure of McNamara’s in Castlelyons has been greeted with a mix of disappointment, understanding and also appreciation for the wonderful service provided to the local community by Joan, Bob and Mary for many years.

Believe it or not, the shop has been trading for 34 years in the east Cork village that will unfortunately also see Martin’s Bakery close its doors this weekend.

When word of the proposed closure reached us here in The Avondhu, we made contact with our esteemed local newsagent to mark this significant milestone appropriately.

