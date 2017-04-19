Kildorrery's Old Creamery was the setting last Saturday for The Cottage Market – a new initiative aimed at showcasing local food producers and crafts people.

The event ran from 11am to 2pm and attracted stall holders promoting a range of goods from crochet and knitwear to fish, chutneys, jams and mustard.

Endorsed jointly by Grow It Yourself (GIY), Ulster Bank and The Ireland Fund, this concept got off to a very encouraging start and has potential for further growth.

