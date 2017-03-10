The image of Vera Twomey from Aghabullogue using a wheelchair to complete the final leg of her 150 mile protest walk from Cork to Dublin has made headlines around the world.

Vera hopes this action will convince the Department of Health to legalise medicinal cannabis which could be used to treat her daughter, Ava.

The case of 5-year-old Cillian O’Mahoney from Ballyhooly is similar and his parents, Sarah and Brian are also attempting to convince health minister, Simon Harris, to sign the necessary legislation so their son can access this medicine.

Sarah used a very effective social media campaign to rally support for Eva and Cillian. As a result over a hundred people gathered in Ballyhooly Community Field at lunch time last Saturday for a symbolic walk through the village.

An emotional Sarah told the gathering that Cillian hasn’t had a seizure-free day in over 4 years, she went on to say her husband had linked up with Vera and was accompanying her to Dublin.

Sarah thanked the people of Ballyhooly for their solidarity, adding that it was a great source of encouragement to herself and Brian.