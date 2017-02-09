We associate high fashion with glitz and glamour – not our blue and green bins.

Always up for a challenge, transition year students in Blackwater Community School, Lismore have been busy for the last number of weeks putting the finishing touches to their ‘Junk Kouture’ project – a national competition to come up with the best dress design using old, used or recycled materials.

There was a huge sense of anticipation in St Carthage Hall, Lismore (adjacent to Lismore Heritage Centre) last Friday when students modelled their creations.

The results were interesting to say the least with coins, shopping bags, playing cards, newspapers and reflective jackets being utilised.

