As part of an intelligence-led joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, approximately 33kg of cannabis with an estimated value of €450,000, was seized yesterday, Wednesday, by Customs at an address in Glanmire in Cork.

A 50 year-old man was arrested by Gardaí and is currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under the provisions of section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing.