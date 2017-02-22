While Cork County Council remain in negotiations to acquire land to facilitate the creation of a fish channel bypass next to Thomas Kent Bridge along the River Blackwater in Fermoy, completion of the project is dependent on securing funding of in excess of €2 million.

Cork County Council say funding is being sought from the Department of Communications, Energy and Natural Resources. However there is no timeframe available on the commencement or completion of this project.

Repairs to the weir in Fermoy are expected to take place in 2017 with funding ring fenced for the works.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition