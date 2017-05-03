Araglin GAA representatives Brendan Kingston and Mary O’Brien, were the big winners at last Friday evening’s Cavanagh’s of Fermoy leagues winners’ draw.

For Brendan Kingston who travelled from Roscarbery, it was a rewarding trip to Fermoy. “I bought the ticket off Paul (Colbert) and was delighted to qualify as I was guaranteed €250. It’s fantastic to be going home with a car,” he told The Avondhu.

Sharing the limelight was Ballysaggart native Mary O’Brien, who had a ‘good feeling’ after receiving the call that she’d qualified.

