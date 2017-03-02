Sensitive skin can be a nightmare, whether you suffer from cold weather winter flare-ups or all year round – stinging, itching, burning, turning red and even peeling.

It’s tempting to mask problems with make-up, but instead why not protect and heal sensitive skin with REN’s new Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask?

The exclusive complex of unique ingredients work together to calm, soothe and moisturise, increasing the skin’s ability to deal with stress, aiding recovery, and strengthening the natural protective barrier of the skin.

It’s is the first skincare product in the world to use white mushroom extract, a powerhouse of natural painkillers that instantly soothes and destresses skin.

Containing Grifolin, Neogrifilin and Scutigeral to stop pain and itchiness, the nature-derived ingredients also act as a topical skin analgesic, preventing swelling, itchiness and redness.

The Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask leaves skin beautifully soft and smooth, with a glowing, even tone. In trials, 90% of women said their skin felt calmer after 24 hours.

RRP €32.