A Doneraile lady was among 150 people working in private and public sector businesses and facilities across Ireland who were honoured recently in the GEM Awards, (Going the Extra Mile), which were presented by ISS Ireland, a major provider of outsourced site services, employing over 3,500 people throughout Ireland.

Sandra Linehan, who is married with three children, is a site supervisor in Bon Secours, Cork. She impressed the awards panel as ‘a very strong and focused individual’.

“As a supervisor, she is an inspiration to all staff, she is not only knowledgeable about her job, but is also a great leader.”

