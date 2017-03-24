Waterford City & County Council has this week granted conditional planning permission to Blackwater Distillery to develop a new distillery in Ballyduff.

The successful application, submitted in early February, sought to change the use of retail/hardware shop in a vacant premises in Ballyduff to a distillery with public viewing areas and an on-site café.

Founded in 2014, Blackwater Distillery presently occupy a space in the Cappoquin Enterprise Park, 10 miles or so further along the River Blackwater from Ballyduff. The company presently has a range of gin products on the market with a quality whiskey planned further down the line.

The planning application also includes provision to demolish a lean-to building to the left of the main building located on the main street in Ballyduff, and replace it with a new two-storey structure. The distillery, once complete, will incorporate a tourist element. It is expected that construction work will commence on the new distillery in the summer.