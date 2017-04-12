“I know I should be grateful,” says “Kate” (not her real name) as she starts crying. “And I am. It’s just…” She bursts into tears.

“I’m sorry.”

Kate is an asylum-seeker. For the past year, she has lived with her young daughter in a Direct Provision centre in Munster.

Asylum-seekers are served their food at set times and, until very recently, were not allowed to cook for themselves. In some centres, new kitchen facilities have been opened. However, any food you cook, you buy yourself. On a weekly allowance of €19.10, you won’t splash out often and will instead – for the most part – eat the food on offer at mealtime.

“The food,” Kate says, “can be disgusting. Tasteless. You could get mincemeat Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Over-cooked, bland.

“Now there’s a facility for cooking, the food quality, which wasn’t great to begin with, has deteriorated.

“And if you don’t like the food on the menu, then tough, go hungry.

“I am grateful,” she insists, wiping her eyes. “I am. It’s not good here but it’s still a lot better than what we left.”

When Kate arrived last year, she applied for asylum. Her claim was rejected and she appealed. Until the recent introduction of the International Protection Act 2015 which the Government says will streamline the asylum process, the cycle of appeal and rejection could continue for years, all the time haunted by the spectre of deportation.

“I count the days until – please God – I get my papers. Look, as long as I know my daughter is okay, I can manage. She is in school and she was telling me about the homeless Irish people and she started crying that they might not have food or a bed.

“I do believe one of the greatest strengths one can have is gratitude.”

Kate’s complaints about the quality of food in Direct Provision chime with what I had been previously told. Earlier that day, I called to another centre. There, I met women who alleged the food they received was of a very poor standard.

“If we have chicken today,” I was told by one, “we have the same chicken tomorrow and the next day, the same chicken in sweet ‘n’ sour sauce. Or if it’s beef on Monday, the same beef on Tuesday and beef stew with the same beef on Wednesday.”

I asked them if they had complained to management and I was told in hushed tones that they dare not cause a fuss, lest they be moved to another centre, or worse. They told me they all have deportation orders hanging over them and have had friends who were woken in the night and whisked away, children and all, under Garda escort and put on a plane back to their countries of origin.

Direct Provision centres are run by private firms which receive in the region of €50 million per annum in State funding. They are overseen by the Reception and Integration Agency.

I asked the Department of Justice – which is ultimately responsible for RIA – for a comment on allegations that asylum-seekers are fed food of a low quality. In response, I was asked if there had been a complaint.

When I said that the residents were too frightened to make a complaint, I was told the Department could not possibly comment if there had not been a complaint.

I then asked if the Department of Justice would comment if there actually had been a complaint and was told that if there had been a complaint, then of course the Department could not comment.

So, then, no comment if there isn’t a complaint and no comment if there is.

I was told: “RIA has a complaints procedure which resolves to deal with problems quickly and efficiently.

“RIA oversees a comprehensive and detailed inspections system of asylum seeker accommodation. Inspections are carried out by an in-house inspectorate within RIA and also by an independent company with expertise in fire and food safety.”

All of which would be fine, were not people in Direct Provision too terrified to complain.

The International Protection Act 2015 came into effect at the start of this year and introduces a “single procedure” which will – according to the Government – speed up the asylum process and prevent the sort of limbo where applicants are locked in an uncertain cycle of rejection, appeal, rejection and appeal.

The “single procedure” allows applications for refugee status and for subsidiary protection (protection given to someone who would be in serious danger if returned home, but who may not fit the strict definition of a refugee) to be considered in one application. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) welcomed the new system, saying that it should “dramatically cut the length of time asylum-seekers spend in Direct Provision centres”.

However, not everyone is so confident.

Dr Jacqui O’Riordan of UCC’s Department of Applied Social Studies, is sceptical of the single procedure and is concerned it will just lead to more deportations.

“It makes no sense that you apply for refugee status and subsidiary protection at the same time,” she says. “Also, there are clauses in the Act, for instance, one that narrows the definition of the family to parents and children under 18, which will only bring more heartache.

“I spoke with a woman over Christmas who has three children here in Ireland with her and an older child who is now 16 or 17 back home. The likelihood for her and others in her situation is that the older children will not be recognised as family.”

She worries too, that other provisions of the Act make it more difficult for applicants to appeal.

‘MONEY MAKING SYSTEM’

Lucky Khambule is a South African granted refugee status in November. Prior to that, he says: “I wasted three years and nine months of my life in Kinsale Road.”

He is similarly unimpressed by the new system.

“It looks like it’s addressing the delay in processing asylum applications,” he says, “but in reality it will make it easier to deport people quicker.”

Now he’s no longer in Direct Provision, Lucky feels a part of society and intends to apply for Irish citizenship.

“I recently took a walking tour of Dublin,” he says. “It covered 400 years of Irish history and it showed how much Irish people have suffered. The treatment of children, what was done to the poor women in Magdalene Laundries, and now you have Direct Provision. This is a money-making system which profits on human suffering, right here in Ireland.”

In 1999, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern issued an apology to institutional child abuse victims, saying: “There was a reluctance to admit that as a State and a society, we failed many of the children of the nation in allowing them to be incarcerated in places where they were not cherished, but poorly treated.”

In 2013, Taoiseach Enda Kenny apologised for the Magdalene Laundries, saying “the reality is that for 90 years, Ireland subjected these women and their experience to a profound and studied indifference.”

Former Supreme Court judge, Catherine McGuinness predicts a future Taoiseach will publicly apologise for the damage done by Direct Provision.

This time, we won’t have the luxury of pretending we didn’t know.

But this is Ireland. We always knew.