Now established as an important fundraiser ahead of the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing this summer, Devonshire Day will take place at the idyllic Lismore Castle on Sunday, March 19th.

Guests to the castle on the day can take a unique opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea in the Pugin Room and experience a preview tour of Lismore Castle’s Spring Gardens.

Devonshire Day is now an annual traditional at the Castle; guests are served Devonshire Cream Tea under the guidance of the Duke of Devonshire’s butler and are then offered a guided tour of the Castle gardens under the expert guidance of the head gardener, an opportunity not usually available to visitors.

Afternoon tea will be served during Devonshire Day by the castles very own Butler Mr. Denis Nevin. (Pic: Patrick Browne)

Devonshire Day is a organised by the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing committee. The Immrama Festival takes place this year for the 15th year in Lismore from June 15th to 18th, 2017.

The use of the castle and the gardens for this fundraiser is by kind permission of Lord and Lady Burlington.

Tea and tours take place at 11.30am, 12.40pm, 1.50pm, 3.00pm and 4.10pm. Entrance is by ticket only. Tickets are available from the Immrama office and Lismore Heritage Centre and cost €20.

For further enquiries and bookings contact 058-53803 or 058-54975 or see facebook.com/lismoreimmrama.

SHARE
Previous articleSEAT sales kick off the year at a good pace
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR