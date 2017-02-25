Now established as an important fundraiser ahead of the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing this summer, Devonshire Day will take place at the idyllic Lismore Castle on Sunday, March 19th.

Guests to the castle on the day can take a unique opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea in the Pugin Room and experience a preview tour of Lismore Castle’s Spring Gardens.

Devonshire Day is now an annual traditional at the Castle; guests are served Devonshire Cream Tea under the guidance of the Duke of Devonshire’s butler and are then offered a guided tour of the Castle gardens under the expert guidance of the head gardener, an opportunity not usually available to visitors.

Devonshire Day is a organised by the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing committee. The Immrama Festival takes place this year for the 15th year in Lismore from June 15th to 18th, 2017.

The use of the castle and the gardens for this fundraiser is by kind permission of Lord and Lady Burlington.

Tea and tours take place at 11.30am, 12.40pm, 1.50pm, 3.00pm and 4.10pm. Entrance is by ticket only. Tickets are available from the Immrama office and Lismore Heritage Centre and cost €20.

For further enquiries and bookings contact 058-53803 or 058-54975 or see facebook.com/lismoreimmrama.