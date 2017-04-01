Gary Walsh of Ballyshonack, Kildorrery lost his battle with cancer on St Patrick’s Day, just 10 days before the death of his mother, Mary (nee Geary) also of Ballyshonack.

Gary, who admitted to being ‘shocked, frightened and angry’ on hearing of his diagnosis last year, went on to stage a major fundraiser in Kildorrery to raise funds that would make life a little more comfortable for other patients undergoing their cancer journey at the Mercy Hospital in Cork.

Subsequently, Gary and his family handed over a cheque for a sum in excess of €32k to the Mercy Hospital at the end of October.

That money, along with €4k raised through a coffee day run by Pauline Walsh and her family in memory of her husband John, purchased 6 electric profiling beds, 8 high backed patient chairs, 12 hot blankets, a triple pump, syringe driver and two monitors with thermometers.

Such was the kindness of Gary Walsh who went above and beyond to help others, and who has left a fitting legacy for which he will be fondly remembered.

The large crowds at his removal, funeral Mass and burial was testament to his warm character and generosity of spirit.

Gary’s mum who died on Monday, was laid to rest in the local cemetery on Wednesday close to her son’s grave.

To Gary’s wife Julie, daughters Ciara, Niamh and Orla; sisters Helen, Mary and Ann, brothers Billy and Redmond, extended family, relatives and friends, we extend our deepest sympathy at this very difficult time.