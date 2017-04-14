The Avondhu GAA Board is extremely fortunate to have Cavanagh’s of Fermoy as main sponsors of their football and hurling leagues.

The 2016 winners and this year’s qualifiers are: Araglin (division 3 FL), Harbour Rovers (division 1 HL), Glanworth (division 2 FL), Killavullen (division 3 HL) and Kilshannig (division 2 HL & division 1 FL).

Representatives of these clubs will be in the Cavanagh’s of Fermoy showrooms on Thursday, 20th April at 8pm for the preliminary draw when 5 qualifiers from each of the clubs will be selected to go forward to the grand final on Friday, 28th April at 7.30pm.

Anyone emerging from the preliminary draw is guaranteed €250 with the possibility of winning either a Ford Fiesta (1st prize) or a Ford Ka (2nd prize).

Tickets for the draw cost €20 each or 3 for €50. Since the draw commenced, thousands of euros have been raised for club development.

FINAL PUSH

Presently, the aforementioned clubs are busy selling the last of their tickets in a bid to maximise profits. All have put in a sustained effort and all are worthy finalists.

Last year Dromina GAA were the big winners with the club taking home both the Fiesta and the Ka.

This time around? Who knows?