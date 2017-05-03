The Darkness into Light Event takes place in Mitchelstown on Saturday morning, May 6th at 4.15am.

Michelle Cooke who is chairperson of the organising committee, says she would like to take this opportunity to thank the DIL committee, the sub-committees, the volunteers who took registration and the businesses of Mitchelstown for their support in getting this year’s Darkness into Light event to this stage.

On Friday night/Saturday morning, we will walk in solidarity with over 100 venues worldwide to raise vital resources for Pieta House to provide free counselling for people who are suicidal.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition