Supporters of the Fermoy branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society were out in force for last Saturday night’s fundraising dance in Kades Kounty.

The fine crowd enjoyed several hours dancing to Dermot Lyons who featured prominently on the TG4 talent show Glor Tire recently. Food was served and there was a monster raffle for a host of attractive prizes.

Organisers put in a lot of effort selling tickets and they were delighted with the public’s response.

