Irish farmers together with Dairygold have contributed €17,500 to the Irish Cancer Society through Wrap It Pink, which saw farmers across rural Ireland wrap their silage bales in pink this year.

The bright pink wrap which is produced in Ireland has become increasingly popular with farmers as they willingly get on board with Dairygold to help in the fight against cancer.

EMBRACING PINK

Wrap it Pink was launched in the summer of 2015 and for every roll of pink silage wrap sold both the farmer and Dairygold made a contribution to the Irish Cancer Society. The silage wrap was sold across Dairygold’s network of retail stores, Co-Op Superstores and nationwide through their online store coopsuperstores.ie.

The campaign really captured the imagination of the farming community and as a result many other agricultural businesses have now embraced pink, joining Dairygold on the journey of raising awareness of cancer in rural Ireland and raising much needed funds for cancer research and support services.

Commenting on the campaign, John O’Carroll Head of Retail at Dairygold, said: “We are delighted with the success of Wrap It Pink again this year – the campaign had a twofold objective of raising awareness of cancer across rural Ireland, while also raising funds to support the great work of the Irish Cancer Society and we’re proud to have achieved both. Fields of pink were a constant reminder to people to get screened and to talk openly about cancer and it is clearly a strategy that is working as the funds raised this year are significantly up on last year.”

Mark Mellett, Head of Fundraising at the Irish Cancer Society said, “Wrap It Pink plays a vital role in raising awareness of breast cancer in rural Ireland and also funding vital cancer research and services to support those affected by the disease. We’re very grateful to farmers nationwide for backing this campaign and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Dairygold into the future.”