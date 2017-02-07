Dairygold has won the coveted Cork Company of the Year award for 2017 at the Cork Chamber Annual Dinner on Friday last, cited as being ‘a company that has sustainably grown its business, increasing employment and developing its people, while adapting to an evolving and volatile business environment’.

Dairygold also took the ‘Large Company Award’ at the event which is now in its 20th year and is one of the most prominent business events in the country attracting a large breadth of companies, including the country’s leading business and political figures.

Accepting the award on behalf of Dairygold, chief executive Jim Woulfe said: “We in Dairygold are delighted to have won the esteemed Cork Company of the Year 2017. This recognises the successful execution of the current phase of Dairygold’s strategy …

