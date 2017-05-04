In light of the continuing high level of farm accidents and fatalities in the farming sector, Dairygold and Teagasc are organising an event on Friday, May 12 at Mallow racecourse focusing on ‘Making your Farm a Safer Place’.

This event will provide the opportunity for farmers to come and hear about farming safely and view many of the new innovative and safety focused equipment available at live demonstrations by the Teagasc, the Farm Relief Services, the Gardaí, Zurich Insurance, the Health & Safety Authority and the Road Safety Authority.

The event will also have a family focus with a specially organised speaker panel to discuss family health and safety. There will be presentations by local parent and Milk Quality Award winner Treasa Moher; founder of Agrikids Alma Jordan; Farmers Journal and Country Living journalist Katherine O’Leary and our keynote speaker, Anna Geary.

Anna is well known for her successful career on the camogie pitch and also as a former Cork Rose in 2014. Anna was also the winning coach on RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family and is the face of the weekly health and fitness slot for RTÉ One’s Today show.

Anna is an ambassador for the Special Olympics, Cycle Against Suicide and Pieta House amongst others.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Moorepark on Wednesday morning, Dairygold chairman James Lynch said: “We encourage everyone connected to farming to come along to the Mallow Racecourse on Friday, May 12. This free event is designed to inform farmers and their families, especially mothers, about farm safety. It will be well worth a visit.”

The event will run from 10.30am to 2.30pm with the speaker panel discussion on family safety running from 11.30am until 1.30p,.