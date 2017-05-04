Cycle Against Suicide 2017

Hundreds of cyclists passed through Mitchelstown on Wednesday evening, their destination being Fermoy, as part of their countrywide journey around Ireland in the 2017 Cycle Against Suicide awareness event.

Groups of people cheered the cyclists as they arrived into the town. They made their way to Coláiste an Chraoibhín where they were met by their host families who provided them with food and a bed for the night.

The cyclists are due to talk to students in Coláiste an Chraoibhín on Thursday morning about mental health and the importance of sharing problems rather than keep them to bottled up. ‘It’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help’ is their motto.

Cycle Against Suicide began in Dublin on April 23rd and will finish back in the capital on Sunday after travelling through each of the four provinces of Ireland.