Readers are invited to take part in the Mitchelstown culture tour on this Saturday, April 29, as part of the Ballyhoura International Walking Festival over the bank holiday weekend.

Register at Forrest Hall, New Square, Mitchelstown at 2pm with the town culture walk (1.5) hours starting at 2.30pm and enjoy an interesting and informative walk in the best of company.

Learn about and visit the following places and objects of interest, including, New Square Kingston Orphanage and Weaving School, William Trevor statue, land war killings, first co-op store, Presentation Convent / Church stories and views, Cill na Marbhan, allotments, Ballinwillin House, St Fanahan’s College/Well, Mulberry tree, 3 Estates, poorhouse, Co-op Movement, swimming pool, library, Baldwin Street plaques to Sarsfield Casey and Liam Lynch, first cheese plant, Kingston Hotel, Kingston College Rules/Fountai, croquet and tennis lawns, Masonic Lodge, Oisin Cinema, Mayflower Ballroom, Fitzgerald Brass Band house, courthouse, Bridewell, Sunday school, St George’s Church, skittles court, 1850s shop front, Forrest Hall.

€5 entry fee with refreshments served.

Join in the St Fanahan’s Well idyllic walk and follow the footsteps of so many through the generations. At 4pm join the big debate on who are your Rebel, Premier, Emerald and Deise hurling heroes? No shortage of contenders here!

At 4.30pm How to Trace made simple with Clan Search, you might even find you’re related to one of your hurling heroes! Genealogy DIY family tree tracing consultations given by Irish Clan Search.

Use of guided online research tips to simplify family/ancestral searches and avoid commonly made mistakes.

A yoga session is planned at 5pm approx to relax, all at Forrest Hall. Book at 087-3589734 as soon as possible, as places limited.

Enjoy the multitude of local and living culture in Mitchelstown this Saturday.