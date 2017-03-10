Waterford City & County Council has installed two Vehicle Activated Speed display signs in Ballyduff village in the interest of health and safety, amid concerns by local councillors and residents of speeding through the village.

The speed signs have both installed on either side of the village along the R666.

Funding for the project was provided through the CLAR programme, which provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in disadvantaged rural areas that have experienced significant levels of depopulation.

Vehicle Activated Speed display signs, which indicate to motorists their speed as they enter populated areas, have proved successful in addressing speeding throughout the local area.

Already, locals are commenting on the positive affect they are having.