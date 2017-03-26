Natalie Price from Clonakilty, Cork, has been announced as the winner of the Ford ‘Find A Ford, Find a Fortune’ promotion. Natalie has won a once in a lifetime chance to drive a Mustang for an entire year and €30,000 in cash.

The promotion called ‘Find a Ford, Find a Fortune’ consisted of an innovative virtual treasure hunt around Ireland that ran from 6th to 10th March on TodayFM, Ford invited members of the public to participate by finding a Ford Mustang hidden on Google Maps.

Each day a clue was given on air and once participants located the Mustang on Google Maps they got the opportunity to sit inside a virtual Mustang with stunning 360 degree views of the interior and were then entered into the draw for a chance to win.

Speaking about her win, Natalie said: “This really is a dream come true, I love everything about the Mustang, and I am absolutely delighted to get to drive it for a year. It will certainly be a life changing year ahead with the Mustang and the cash prize, and I can’t wait to get in the driving seat.”

The ‘Find a Ford, Find a Fortune’ promotion was run as part of the activity to mark the centenary of Ford in Ireland.

“What a better way for us to celebrate the centenary of our business in Ireland than to offer our most iconic and desirable car to one lucky person for the year. A huge congratulations to Natalie on winning, we wish Natalie a year of happy and safe motoring in the Mustang, just one word of advice though, get ready to be noticed…!” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

A shortlist of finalists for the promotion attended a live grand final event on Thursday 16th March in Killarney where the overall winner was announced. The week-long promotion ran on the Dermot and Dave Show on TodayFM.

For more information on the Ford Mustang in Ireland, visit www.ford.ie/Cars/AllNewMustang.