Cork Foundation appoints new chairperson

The Cork Foundation, the first foundation which connects Cork people globally to help Cork people locally, has announced a number of changes in terms of their board.

The organization, which was established in 2013, is a registered charity that matches donors to social enterprises who through this funding can create sustainable jobs, positively impacting communities at grass roots levels across the region.

Áine Collins, a former TD for Cork North West and has been announced as the chairperson and has over 20 years’ experience in business development and management consultancy.

At the announcement Áine Collins said “I am delighted to take on this role as Chairperson of the Cork Foundation. I would like to thank our former Chairperson Yvonne Barry, for guiding the Cork Foundation in the right direction. Her leadership, decision making and commitment has laid the foundation for progress for 2017. We are delighted to welcome three new Board members, who along with the existing board members, will help shape the strategy of the organisation and deliver jobs for communities in Cork City and County.”

CEO Padraic Vallely said “Áine, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role. Her passion for Cork as well as her determination and will to succeed will help to position The Cork Foundation as the champion for social enterprises in the Cork region. I look forward to working pro-actively with Áine and the board to carry out the very important work of the Foundation.”

