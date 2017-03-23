Cork Airport and WOW air held an event for local travel agents at the Clayton Hotel in Cork during the week ahead of the commencement of its services on 19th May, 2017.

Representatives from the Icelandic low-cost carrier spoke with travel operators about its new routes to Reykjavik and onward connections to nine US and Canadian cities.

Those looking to fly transatlantic via Iceland can now access Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, New York City, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington DC, with fares starting as low as €149 each way.

Daragh Hanratty, Head of Aviation Marketing at Cork Airport said: “The event was a great opportunity for travel agents to hear first-hand the benefits of flying transatlantic with WOW. As well as offering very affordable fares, the connections in Reykjavik are very easy to access. Anyone looking to fly to the East Coast will only have a short stopover”.

The airline expects to carry over 1.6m passengers this year, with 66,000 seats available from Cork.