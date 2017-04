Award winning choir Cór Geal, made a welcome return to Corrin Event Centre last weekend where they performed two sold out shows.

Amateur in composition but professional in all other aspects, Cór Geal as renowned for their musical excellence – a fact underlined by audience reaction last Saturday and Sunday.

Under musical director, Betty Fitzgerald, the choir worked their way through a repertoire that included classic and comtemporary material.

