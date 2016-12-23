Despite being Christmas week, Hallowe’en was a topic of discussion at a meeting of Cork County Council’s Northern Committee on Monday.

An official from the council said that the most effective way to deal with bonfires at Hallowe’en is not to ban them, but to take a community based approach, where a bonfire can be held in a controlled environment without waste material.

This comes after a car was driven into a bonfire at Ard Mhuilinn, Mitchelstown this Hallowe’en, which caused two units of the fire service and an ambulance to be called. Fireworks were thrown at fire workers and into their fire trucks at the incident.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition