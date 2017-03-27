Cork County Council has indicated that construction on 52 social housing units within the Crann Ard estate in Fermoy will commence in a matter of weeks.

It is understood that a number of the houses, which will be completed under a 12 month building contract, will be complete by the end of 2017, with the majority of houses to be finished by 2018.

Planning permission was previously permitted for a total of 132 houses in two separate applications by the estate developer in 2004 and 2005.

82 houses have so far been built on the site, with Cork County Council agreeing to purchase 52 units for social housing.

Director of Housing Services with Cork County Council Maurice Manning, said the ‘indications are that the construction will start in the next month’.

Cllr Noel McCarthy, who brought a motion requesting an update to the March northern division meeting, welcomed the announcement this week.

Cllr McCarthy said the 52 houses for Fermoy and the surrounding area will be ‘hugely beneficial’, while Cllr Frank O’Flynn added that there is a serious need for such developments in the local area, given the high number of people on the social housing waiting list.